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How To Build a Gun Club: A Guide to Organizing and Starting Your Own Local Gun Club
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41 views • June 01, 2021
On this episode of the Resistance Library Podcast, Sam and Dave discuss how to organize and start your own local gun club.
You can read the full article at Ammo.com: https://ammo.com/articles/gun-clubs-how-to-build-your-own-local-gun-club-guide
For $20 off your $200 purchase, go to https://ammo.com/podcast (a special deal for our listeners).
Follow Sam Jacobs on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamJacobs1776
And check out our sponsor, Libertas Bella, for all of your favorite 2nd Amendment apparel at https://libertasbella.com/.
On this episode of the Resistance Library Podcast, Sam and Dave discuss how to organize and start your own local gun club. There’s never a bad time to start a gun club, but there are maybe better times than others. With an emerging global medical police state, the spectre of the most anti-Second Amendment administration in history hanging over the United States, and recurring left-wing riots, now is perhaps the ideal time to start thinking less in terms of gun rights exercised individually and more in terms of collective preparation.
Beyond even preparing for potentially disastrous scenarios, starting your own gun club is just fun. In a time when the powers that be are trying to lock us all in our homes and isolate us as much as possible, forging new social connections might be just what the doctor ordered for you. Practical considerations aside, your own gun club can offer you a kind of social outlet you might not have had since high school or time served in the military.
But saying “start a gun club” is only a good idea – it’s not practical advice. So if you have any interest in starting a gun club, this article will walk you through it. It won’t be the hardest thing you will ever do in your life and, unlike starting a gunsmithing business or some other commercial enterprise, it will likely start to pay dividends sooner rather than later.
Helpful Links:
- Resistance Library: https://ammo.com/articles
- How to Build a Gun Club: A Guide to Organizing and Starting Your Own Local Gun Club: https://ammo.com/articles/gun-clubs-how-to-build-your-own-local-gun-club-guide
- Sam Jacobs: https://ammo.com/our-team#sam-jacobs
You can read the full article at Ammo.com: https://ammo.com/articles/gun-clubs-how-to-build-your-own-local-gun-club-guide
For $20 off your $200 purchase, go to https://ammo.com/podcast (a special deal for our listeners).
Follow Sam Jacobs on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamJacobs1776
And check out our sponsor, Libertas Bella, for all of your favorite 2nd Amendment apparel at https://libertasbella.com/.
On this episode of the Resistance Library Podcast, Sam and Dave discuss how to organize and start your own local gun club. There’s never a bad time to start a gun club, but there are maybe better times than others. With an emerging global medical police state, the spectre of the most anti-Second Amendment administration in history hanging over the United States, and recurring left-wing riots, now is perhaps the ideal time to start thinking less in terms of gun rights exercised individually and more in terms of collective preparation.
Beyond even preparing for potentially disastrous scenarios, starting your own gun club is just fun. In a time when the powers that be are trying to lock us all in our homes and isolate us as much as possible, forging new social connections might be just what the doctor ordered for you. Practical considerations aside, your own gun club can offer you a kind of social outlet you might not have had since high school or time served in the military.
But saying “start a gun club” is only a good idea – it’s not practical advice. So if you have any interest in starting a gun club, this article will walk you through it. It won’t be the hardest thing you will ever do in your life and, unlike starting a gunsmithing business or some other commercial enterprise, it will likely start to pay dividends sooner rather than later.
Helpful Links:
- Resistance Library: https://ammo.com/articles
- How to Build a Gun Club: A Guide to Organizing and Starting Your Own Local Gun Club: https://ammo.com/articles/gun-clubs-how-to-build-your-own-local-gun-club-guide
- Sam Jacobs: https://ammo.com/our-team#sam-jacobs
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