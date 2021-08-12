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Jesus Chases Out the Money Changers Buying and Selling in His Father's House a Place of Worship
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50 views • August 12, 2021
Jesus Finds the Money Changers Playing Religion in His Father's House, the Temple, a Place of Worship and Not for Buying and Selling and He Rightfully and Angrily Chases them out of the Synagogue During the Jewish Passover Feast.
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