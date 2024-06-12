Jerry West Remembered - Legendary NBA Covid Vaccine Propagandist Dies from the Covid Vaccine

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jerry West, NBA Participant and Covid Vaccine Propagandist, has died from the Covid Vaccine. He was a mask mandate moron and a covid vaccine kook and any success or achievements, he may have made in his life, is overshadowed by his participation in the catastrophic Covid Vaccine Propaganda. Jerry West, and the NBgAy, will always be remembered for their influential role in pushing the deadly covid shot on their fans and ruining everyone’s life who believed their BS. Jerry West will be remembered as a stupid and nasty old phony POS who hurt innocent children with his covid lies.
#jerrywest #nba #Lakers #covid #vaccine #covidvaccine #covidvaccinedeath #diedsuddenly #legend #nbalegend #jerrywestnba #jerrywestdead #jerrywestfuneral #lalakers #Propagandist #nbasucks #nbaisgay #nbgay