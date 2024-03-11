Create New Account
CIRCUMCISION AND THE IMPACT OF EARLY TRAUMA - BNE RADIO WITH JEANICE BARCELO AND GUEST INGRI CASSEL
Birth of a New Earth
Published 15 hours ago

On March 7, 2024, I sat down and chatted with Ingri Cassel about circumcision and its impact on the male psyche. We also discussed birth trauma, mind control, ritual abuse, wireless radiation, hospital birth vs. home birth, the importance of breastfeeding, the importance of the father's role during the childbearing year, and much more!

wireless radiationradiationmind controlfathersparentingcircumcisionbreastfeedingritual abusebirth traumagenital torturemale-female relationshipsfathering

