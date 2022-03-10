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Russia exposing US/Ukraine Bio-Weapons Cover-up
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102 views • March 10, 2022
The cover-up push. There is panic. American propaganda working at full strength (without being there) to help cover up the United States bio-weapons program staged in the Ukraine. Fake news is reporting that Russia is now bombing maternity wards and hospitals for sick children. The censorship of news coming from Russia is being blocked by big tech social media. These companies don’t want the truth getting out and will stop at nothing to muzzle truth. So far they’ve been able to block all mention of the bio weapons program. But how long will he be able to keep this up for?
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