Pharisees Continue to Persecute Christ

Catholic Priest, researcher, writer and Marion apparitions expert, Fr Paul Kramer (B. Ph., M. Div. STB, STL) with Jeff Rense (Journalist) discussing the situation in the Catholic Church today and developments taking place under the Papacy of Pope Leo XIV. Fr Kramer based on his extensive research and knowledge of the Third Secret of Fatima and Catholic prophecies is well positioned to be a commentator on the events currently unfolding in the Catholic Church. Jeff Rense is a widely known journalist who has not made his spiritual or religious beliefs known publicly. He interviews guests on his program from all spheres of life with differing spiritual outlooks.

"I counseled you at Fatima, and who gave My counsel to the world? Pride and arrogance anew! A secret was to be revealed, and who counseled and prepared the world for the onslaught of satan into My Son's House? No one!" - Our Lady of the Roses, December 3l, 1977

"How I warned and warned that satan would enter into the highest realms of the hierarchy in Rome. The Third Secret, My child, is that satan would enter into My Son's Church." - Our Lady of the Roses, May 13, 1978

https://www.tldm.org/FatimaGate.htm

