Summary：10/26/2022 Germany compromises on China's Cosco deal to buy stake in Hamburg port. The scale of the purchase has been limited to 24.9% of the container terminal, down from an initially planned 35%. The office of Foreign Minister warned that the purchase would expand CCP's strategic influence on German and European transport infrastructure, as well as Germany's dependence on China. Despite that, chancellor Olaf Scholz continued to push through with this deal.



