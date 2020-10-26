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who is behind the corona? who is running the show?
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611 views • October 26, 2020
source - https://www.facebook.com/100008518719511/videos/2435238920103375/
לתרומה לשי בפעולתו לשמירה על הילדים בעולם דיגיטלי מתועש:
https://www.patreon.com/shaidanon
תוכנית ההדרכות שלנו לעת הזו, במבצע - https://ahava528.com/yesh-ma-laasot/
מוצרים להגנה מקרינה - https://www.ahava528.com/%D7%9E%D7%95...
הגנה מאור כחול - https://ahava528.com/blue-blocker-sol...
למידע על דור 5 - https://bit.ly/2VGjJrr
ניתן יהיה למצוא ולעקוב אחרי פעילות ותכנים שלי בקישורים הבאים:
יוטיוב 1 - https://www.youtube.com/user/ahava528
יוטיוב 2 - https://bit.ly/33dFILd
טלגרם ערוץ - https://t.me/Raisingthefrequency
טלגרם קבוצה - https://t.me/joinchat/KAoiVxoC81jE5q6uoLvAQw
מיווי - https://mewe.com/i/shaydanon
טוויטר - https://twitter.com/shaichu528
אתר - https://www.ahava528.com/
ניוזלטר - https://bit.ly/30iRty4
ריכוז סרטוניםבוויאקט - https://vimeo.com/showcase/7676073
לסרטונים נוספים עם עדי - שם בדוי
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I-Jq8nuBISs&;list=PLsWqwSg35DBDPpCD3PIQaQLzFLPFN6nQ2שמשו דוגמא לאחרים
לתרומה לשי בפעולתו לשמירה על הילדים בעולם דיגיטלי מתועש:
https://www.patreon.com/shaidanon
תוכנית ההדרכות שלנו לעת הזו, במבצע - https://ahava528.com/yesh-ma-laasot/
מוצרים להגנה מקרינה - https://www.ahava528.com/%D7%9E%D7%95...
הגנה מאור כחול - https://ahava528.com/blue-blocker-sol...
למידע על דור 5 - https://bit.ly/2VGjJrr
ניתן יהיה למצוא ולעקוב אחרי פעילות ותכנים שלי בקישורים הבאים:
יוטיוב 1 - https://www.youtube.com/user/ahava528
יוטיוב 2 - https://bit.ly/33dFILd
טלגרם ערוץ - https://t.me/Raisingthefrequency
טלגרם קבוצה - https://t.me/joinchat/KAoiVxoC81jE5q6uoLvAQw
מיווי - https://mewe.com/i/shaydanon
טוויטר - https://twitter.com/shaichu528
אתר - https://www.ahava528.com/
ניוזלטר - https://bit.ly/30iRty4
ריכוז סרטוניםבוויאקט - https://vimeo.com/showcase/7676073
לסרטונים נוספים עם עדי - שם בדוי
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I-Jq8nuBISs&;list=PLsWqwSg35DBDPpCD3PIQaQLzFLPFN6nQ2שמשו דוגמא לאחרים
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