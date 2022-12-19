【 G -Times NEWS】Parliament Scrutinizes Government Contracts With Chinese Company

https://gnews.org/articles/602378
摘要：According to a Global News report on December 12th, the Standing Committee of the Canadian Parliament voted in favour on the same day to immediately conduct a comprehensive investigation into the government contracts obtained by Sinclair Technologies in 2021 involving the interests of the CCP
