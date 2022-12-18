PANDEMIC PREDICTIVE PROGRAMMING [The X Files - My Struggle Part 2]

Alex Jones breaks down the clips from the X-Files exposing the pandemic lockdown tactics of globalist authoritarians before the engineered Covid outbreak.



Jones reveals the backgound behind the making of this episode and conversations with both Chris Carter, the writer and director of this show, as well as high level agents of the CIA. [Editing by Rick Langley]

MY STRUGGLE PART 2

Scully arrives at FBI headquarters to find that Mulder has disappeared after watching an excerpt from Tad O'Malley's online news broadcast (the character based on Alex Jones). As Scully informs Skinner and Einstein of Mulder's absence, Mulder attempts to leave Washington—visibly unwell and badly bruised.

Back in Washington, D.C., Scully receives a phone call from O'Malley, who has arrived at Mulder's house for a pre-arranged meeting and found signs of a struggle. O'Malley explains that he suspects that alien DNA has been injected into every American citizen in order to facilitate the widespread outbreak of the Spartan Virus. Designed to strip humans of their immune systems, this contagion quickly manifests itself nationwide.