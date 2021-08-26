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Black Star-Superplume-Covid Bioweapon Report for 2021 Newsletter 34: August 26, 2021
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1023 views • August 26, 2021
@ https://www.terral03.com . Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com . Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
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Seismic event indicators say Earth is moving through the second Earth-change Uptick Period for the 2021 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and Libra Constellation.
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Earth has seen 768 days with 23 of the 7-magnitude earthquake events striking around the world (one every 33.4 days), when we should have seen 42 big quakes (Natural Resources Canada* one every 18.26 days: Upgrades to the Network) striking historically through the period (fifteen in 396 days, one every 26.4 days). Three of the 6-magnitude earthquake event for Week 26 marks the third time we see the 4-3 descending pattern of these quakes since Week 12 so far for 2021. Again, the pattern shows that powerful Black Star-injected electromagnetic Jolts are sandwiched between low-weekly baseline values.
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TERRIFYING! Study finds fully vaccinated carry 251 times viral load compared to unvaccinated - Vax'd are "Super-Spreaders!"
Submitted by Jenny
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/terrifying-study-finds-fully-vaccinated-carry-251-times-viral-load-compared-to-unvaccinated-vax-d-are-super-spreaders
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Emergency Broadcast! Globalists Deliberately Releasing New Bioweapons - FULL SHOW 8/25/21
Submitted by Alice
On August 26, 2021
Watch video: https://rumble.com/vlotb6-emergency-broadcast-globalists-deliberately-releasing-new-bioweapons-full-s.html
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Former Pfizer Employee - 'Checkmate. Game Over. We WIN' Aug 25, 2021
Submitted by Terral
August 25, 2021
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/71466c2f-266a-4d54-bcdd-7d287974eec2
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Covert Intel - Homeland Security: Vaccine Cards with Chip Coming to USA; Can't even buy Gasoline without Vax
Submitted by Jenny
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/news-nation/covert-intel-homeland-security-vaccine-cards-with-chip-coming-to-usa-can-t-even-buy-gasoline-without-vax
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Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
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Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
--
Seismic event indicators say Earth is moving through the second Earth-change Uptick Period for the 2021 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and Libra Constellation.
--
Earth has seen 768 days with 23 of the 7-magnitude earthquake events striking around the world (one every 33.4 days), when we should have seen 42 big quakes (Natural Resources Canada* one every 18.26 days: Upgrades to the Network) striking historically through the period (fifteen in 396 days, one every 26.4 days). Three of the 6-magnitude earthquake event for Week 26 marks the third time we see the 4-3 descending pattern of these quakes since Week 12 so far for 2021. Again, the pattern shows that powerful Black Star-injected electromagnetic Jolts are sandwiched between low-weekly baseline values.
--
TERRIFYING! Study finds fully vaccinated carry 251 times viral load compared to unvaccinated - Vax'd are "Super-Spreaders!"
Submitted by Jenny
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/terrifying-study-finds-fully-vaccinated-carry-251-times-viral-load-compared-to-unvaccinated-vax-d-are-super-spreaders
--
Emergency Broadcast! Globalists Deliberately Releasing New Bioweapons - FULL SHOW 8/25/21
Submitted by Alice
On August 26, 2021
Watch video: https://rumble.com/vlotb6-emergency-broadcast-globalists-deliberately-releasing-new-bioweapons-full-s.html
--
Former Pfizer Employee - 'Checkmate. Game Over. We WIN' Aug 25, 2021
Submitted by Terral
August 25, 2021
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/71466c2f-266a-4d54-bcdd-7d287974eec2
--
Covert Intel - Homeland Security: Vaccine Cards with Chip Coming to USA; Can't even buy Gasoline without Vax
Submitted by Jenny
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/news-nation/covert-intel-homeland-security-vaccine-cards-with-chip-coming-to-usa-can-t-even-buy-gasoline-without-vax
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
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