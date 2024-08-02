Gaslighting for Kamala - Women Olympic Boxing - Home Equity Tax

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Gaslighting for Kamala


Welcome to Thunderdome. Last night, something that a month ago was unthinkable happened: Joe Biden announced from the Oval Office that he would stand down as his party’s nominee and pass the torch to a new generation of Democrats in Kamala Harris. The speech was blatantly political with the normal Jon Meacham high-school civics elements instead of sounding the type of deeply personal notes that marked the better aspects of Biden’s career. It was delivered with a world-weary tone, the old man being put out to pasture by a party and their media allies who deliberately chose to knife him at his weakest moment, despite lauding his achievements as historic for the past several years.


https://thespectator.com/newsletter/gaslighting-kamala-thunderdome-07-25-2024/



The most egregious lies, gaslighting, and cover-ups (so far) of Kamala’s coronation


After winning not a single delegate during the 2020 presidential primaries and not even being on the ballot during the 2024 primaries, Kamala Harris has almost successfully subverted democracy to become a presidential nominee. With an off-putting cackle and an abysmal record as Vice President, Harris has the media in her corner putting in overtime to rewrite history and gaslight all of us. But we’ve been keeping track of the propaganda so far and here to set the record straight.


https://getoutspoken.com/fact-check/the-most-egregious-lies-gaslighting-and-cover-ups-so-far-of-kamalas-coronation



There’s a new push to help migrants in Massachusetts find work, but many barriers still stand in the way


With the number of migrants soaring in Massachusetts and maxing out emergency shelters, their need to find work has never been greater.


But the wait for permits can be excruciating for those crammed in shelters and not allowed to earn the money they need to move out. It takes three and a half months for federal immigration authorities to process temporary employment authorization to most applicants from one major category of migrants here legally, according to current government estimates. But for many it takes far longer.


https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/there-s-a-new-push-to-help-migrants-in-massachusetts-find-work-but-many-barriers-still-stand-in-the-way/ar-AA1m6Xjt



“This is Unjust!” – ‘Biological Male’ Boxer Viciously Beats Female Opponent


This is the future Democrats led by Kamala Harris want for all female sports in America.


The Paris Olympics erupted in controversy again on Thursday after a “biological man” easily “prevailed” in an Olympic boxing match after smacking around a much smaller and weaker woman for just under a minute.


https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/08/this-is-unjust-biological-male-boxer-viciously-beats/



17-Year-Old Female Volleyball Player Who Was Paralyzed with Brain Damage After Brutal Spike by Transgender Opponent Slams Olympics


The Paris Olympics erupted in controversy again on Thursday after a “biological man” easily “prevailed” in an Olympic boxing match by smacking around a much smaller and weaker woman for just under a minute.


https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/08/17-year-old-female-volleyball-player-who-was/



Tax on home equity is latest proposal in Liberals' bogeyman approach to housing


https://financialpost.com/personal-finance/taxes/tax-home-equity-latest-liberal-housing-bogeyman

