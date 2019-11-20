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BOOK EZDRAS INSIGHTS:: BOOK OF 2ND EZDRAS: PLUS COMMENTARY
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14 views • November 20, 2019
'EZDRAS INSIGHTS' IS A BOOK BY S N Strutt , WHICH INCLUDES THE APOCRYPHAL BOOK OF 2ND EZDRAS. IT INCLUDES CROSS REF TO THE BIBLE AND OTHER APOCRYPHAL BOOKS PLUS A RUNNING COMMENTARY: SEE EZDRAS INSIGHTS ON MY WEBSITE:http://www.outofthebottomlesspit.co.uk/420942154
LINK TO ALL MY VIDEOS ON BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/sns777
LINK TO ALL MY VIDEOS ON BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/sns777
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