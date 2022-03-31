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3-31-2022 We need to proceed with caution
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30 views • March 31, 2022
Episode 37
The more time I have had to process the sudden change in direction of the MSM, the more suspicious and concerned I have become. The cabal hasn't folded, and the MSM aren't just trying to save face...There is more to this than meets the eye I fear...
The more time I have had to process the sudden change in direction of the MSM, the more suspicious and concerned I have become. The cabal hasn't folded, and the MSM aren't just trying to save face...There is more to this than meets the eye I fear...
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