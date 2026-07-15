ONLY GOD KNOWS THE WHOLE PLAN: Humility in the Galactic Age

In this monologue, retired Australian Special Forces Lieutenant Colonel Riccardo Bosi reveals the cosmic context of humanity's current awakening. Earth came close to not surviving—there was a real threat to the rest of the universe. Fortunately, we ducked that bullet. And now, the Galactic help is arriving.





But Bosi warns: this will confuse and upset many, especially religious fundamentalists with a childlike view of the creator—as if God only showed up 2,000 years ago and nothing happened before. Human advancement didn't come from some clever monkey figuring out metallurgy. It came from external influence. The Hindu Vedas speak of intergalactic wars in the skies. The evidence is everywhere.





Bosi calls on every individual to ask the fundamental questions: Who are we? Who were we? Who do we want to become? The scope of our lives is about to expand beyond imagination—life forms that resemble clouds of gas, super-dense intelligences that could collapse a planet with a teaspoon of their mass.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.