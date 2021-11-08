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What is the Beast of Revelation?
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104 views • November 08, 2021
Who, or what, is the beast of Revelation? We cannot know the Mark of the Beast or any other details until we trace the history of kingdoms, both spiritual and earthly.
The symbols of Revelation 13 and Revelation 17 give us enough information to compare with other passages like Daniel so we can find the true meaning of the beast.
We will find that the end-time beast can be considered as the devil's spiritual kingdom, or the driving force behind religio-political systems on earth.
You can download a free PDF transcript of this video in this link -
https://www.academia.edu/61147825/What_is_the_Beast_of_Revelation
The symbols of Revelation 13 and Revelation 17 give us enough information to compare with other passages like Daniel so we can find the true meaning of the beast.
We will find that the end-time beast can be considered as the devil's spiritual kingdom, or the driving force behind religio-political systems on earth.
You can download a free PDF transcript of this video in this link -
https://www.academia.edu/61147825/What_is_the_Beast_of_Revelation
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