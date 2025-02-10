© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💥"Road of Death" of Ukrainian fascists
In Kursk Region, an FPV operator from the Rubicon Center of the North Guard flew along a road along which enemy equipment was moving during an attempt at a counteroffensive. All we see is dozens of burnt Ukrainian and Western equipment and the absence of any signs of the enemy...
Title as found.