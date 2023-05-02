Dr. Jane Ruby - Venom Peptides in Medicine - Conotoxins, Toxin Like Peptides, and Nanotechnology in the mRNA Vaccines - 4-30-2023

Rebroadcast of the Dr. Jane Ruby interview with Mike Adams and Bryan Ardis regarding the white clots found by embalmers in the bodies of those injected with the covid vaccines. Both Adams and Ardis have hypothesized there may be a venom aspect to the clots and covid symptoms. Venom peptides are used in medical treatments, and these peptides and conotoxins have similar side effects. Adams said his certified lab found higher concentrations of conductive metals in the white clots compared to normal human tissues. Adams said he’s approaching the white clots from the nanotech side, while Ardis is approaching from the venom peptide side. Ardis revealed that the tissue samples of covid patients were found to contain higher levels of several varieties of venom peptides. Both guests explained that these toxins are being synthetically produced. Many of the symptoms of these toxins are symptoms that covid patients have reported. An “outbreak” can be created by releasing these aerosolized venom peptides.

Venom in medicine, Venom peptides, Conotoxin, clotting caused by vaccine, mRNA vaccine nanotech, toxin-like peptides

