Hans Trooper dénonce une fille qui a ouvert un compte sur Patreon, pour se moquer de Hans Trooper
Hans Trooper
Published a day ago

I don't read comments, nor replies, in the Disqus comments section, anymore, nor anywhere else for that matter, I don't have time for femboy pussies, and feminists, nor other angry people. 


Comment written by me ; Hans Trooper


video by me ; Hans Trooper  


Hans Trooper 2019 copyright. ©


Hans Trooper tous droits réservés 2019. ©


Le compte Patreon que la jalouse envieuse avait ouvert sur Patreon a été rejeté en 2019, lol, et complètement détruit par les administrateurs de Patreon, car cette jalouse envieuse n'a pas respecté les règlements de la communauté.  


Écrit et signé par moi ; Hans Trooper


Tous droits réservés Hans Trooper 2019.©

