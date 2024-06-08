BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

If You're Not Growing, You're Shrinking: The Crucial Role of Professional Development
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
20 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
0 view • 11 months ago

Join host Daniel Collins in this episode of 'Underworked and Overpaid' as he delves into the essential topic of professional development for teachers. Discover why continuous learning is vital for staying energized, effective, and satisfied in your teaching career. Learn about common barriers to professional development and practical tips for integrating it into your busy life. Collins also shares a personal success story to highlight the transformative impact of investing in professional growth. Don't miss out on valuable insights that can reignite your passion for teaching and inspire your students.

00:00 Introduction to Underworked and Overpaid
00:24 The Importance of Professional Development
00:52 Why Professional Development Matters
01:47 Common Barriers to Professional Development
02:55 Practical Tips for Integrating Professional Development
04:40 Success Story: The Impact of Professional Development
06:52 Conclusion and Final Thoughts

Keywords
schoolteachergrowdevelopmentprofessionalmature
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy