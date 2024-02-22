Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
"This has always been a political case." | Matthew Whitaker
channel image
GalacticStorm
2204 Subscribers
Shop now
17 views
Published 18 hours ago

NEWSMAX · Former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker slams New York Attorney General Letitia James and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis for political cases against Trump. "This has always been a political case."


@NEWSMAX

@MattWhitaker46


https://x.com/NEWSMAX/status/1760424157785784652?s=20


Keywords
election interferenceindictmentpresident donald j trumpwitch huntcorrupt dojgovt collusion

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket