"This has always been a political case." | Matthew Whitaker

NEWSMAX · Former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker slams New York Attorney General Letitia James and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis for political cases against Trump. "This has always been a political case."
@NEWSMAX
@MattWhitaker46
https://x.com/NEWSMAX/status/1760424157785784652?s=20
