Rebellion to Tyrants: The Sermon that Sparked the Revolution
Tenth Amendment Center
31 views • 7 months ago

“Rebellion to tyrants is obedience to God.” Just after the Declaration of Independence was adopted in 1776, a committee of Jefferson, Adams, and Franklin worked to design a great seal for the United States - and it included that powerful phrase on the reverse. While we don’t know who originally wrote it, we can trace its roots to Jonathan Mayhew’s widely read but mostly forgotten 1750 sermon on resisting tyranny. In it, he laid the moral and philosophical foundation for the Revolution - and in this episode, you’re going to learn all about it.

Path to Liberty: September 25, 2024

libertyhistoryresistanceus historyrebellionlibertarianfounders10th amendmentamerican revolutionjonathan mayhew
