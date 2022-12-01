Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
I DID A 12 DAY DETOX DIET | I lost 3-4kgs?
46 views
channel image
Health & Fitness
Published 14 hours ago |

I did a 12-day detox diet for weight loss and cleansing, and it claims that you can lose 4-5kgs in 12 days. Here's how the diet went down. just keep in mind that They say the detox may have specific symptoms like Skin breakouts, gas and bloating, headaches, food cravings, constipation, fatigue, irritability, muscle tightness, etc.---> https://bit.ly/3ij0HX4

Keywords
weight lossweight loss pillsweight loss in 21 daysweight loss in 10 days

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket