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Vegas Shooting uncovered
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271 views • October 08, 2021
Journalist Doug Papa who is written more than 150 stories on the Vegas massacre told me Metro officers told him they stopped the trams before they got to Mandalay. Sheriff Joe Lombardo said we’re not hiding anything there’s no CONSPIRACY.
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