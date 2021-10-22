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FAUCI | OFFICIAL SONG | Disney+ FAUCI REMIX 2021
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331 views • October 22, 2021
EARLWOOD

An unprecedented sobering reveal of the shocking scientific research carried out by one of America’s most prominent public servants. FAUCI, a music video explaining Gain Of Function and how Covid19 came to be - from @NatGeo feat Peter Daszak, is streaming October 6 only on #DisneyPlus. #FauciDoc

Featuring the infamous #PeterDaszak #RandPaul and the Confident silent #AmyMaxmen 😍
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