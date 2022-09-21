Audycja radiowa 20.09.2Q22 Audycja nadawana jest w częstotliwości 432Hz

+++Objawienie Jana+++
Z udziałem artystów tego programu:
Alisun https://open.spotify.com/artist/2EiL0H8ZBmpOSCdmzcLijb?si=zXNM-cjNTNCpk2o6wQGFMg
Naraian https://open.spotify.com/artist/32HIEpBBsAwlhkDAXgUjO8?si=U-4SAJiqS0ufjv2PAOrLbA
Jessie Pe https://open.spotify.com/artist/15DinGc0gydBzMzLqQi2pk?si=x2y5SNVNTzGgveTrLw_oAA
Josh Allen and the Whisky Brothers https://open.spotify.com/artist/4JeEesXpjGcGXNKpFVKrLd?si=6l_bHZeDRWCKuY-H4hkGWQ
Leski https://open.spotify.com/artist/5mo8dMBdWypyKgz3SQ0EEu?si=RHfTvCOwRLi30Y9HC6X42Q
RasgaRasga https://open.spotify.com/artist/2AvW8AfEg9caYsocgwE7vF?si=nPg3JyQNTAK64MH-6wtsSg
Dorothy Bird https://open.spotify.com/artist/7uUU1zucDznW43utroo6RO?si=l7IHu8NjQPGi5-yJxHMLdA
Byrd Dhillon https://open.spotify.com/artist/5GC7Crmo4qTtTGXRpBsYQx?si=pGsApEV1RFq7Sw2XrPo_ww
CS Survival Kit https://open.spotify.com/artist/5waZCf82gd6x06EOUbC4jS?si=O3KS26LvSyyt4BQOBScSrg
Lydmor https://open.spotify.com/artist/5aubywQASFk4xdR0fVTxFR?si=z0TD34-_TDysqNJJ9nJakA
Rislane and The Lovers https://open.spotify.com/artist/1yIKje9ZwSqOusMhetGsfk?si=P1rBKKKmTfaWmn7Ty-I41w
Noa's Joy https://open.spotify.com/artist/2Gf4IVIGpO27C9Hv2frpSW?si=y-ol4x2gSae6S64aknhXGg
Cimo Frankel https://open.spotify.com/artist/76ftqv1cm1EkrgWiC1pUUV?si=0GrHA7xcQRSvgxkYHZgYfA
Playlisty :
Wizje/Visionen lista Spotify
https://open.spotify.com/playlist/60aINVeKNpJUjIdpqE0UA1?si=8e8ef81e8ca84476
Balcony Music TOP 50
https://open.spotify.com/playlist/3xbxxwyxAAj1CJYsLeA5qA?si=c5d52d7b92aa4475
