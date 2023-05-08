Create New Account
The CCP has been cracking down on house churches, underground Christians, and Catholics, and the CCP builds state-sanctioned churches, mosques, or temples whose leaders are actually all CCP members
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 15 hours ago |
中共一直在打击家庭教会、地下基督徒和天主教徒。中共建立国家认可的教堂、清真寺或庙宇，领导人实际上都是中共党员。


