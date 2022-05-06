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America Awakens to the Satanic Ritual Nature of Abortion as Leftists Openly Celebrate the Murder of Children as a Sacrament – FULL SHOW 5/5/22
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151 views • May 06, 2022
Meanwhile, Biden says war in Ukraine is good for US economy & unlimited spending is the correct strategy as prices of everything EXPLODE! On today’s trailblazing edition of The Alex Jones Show, David Partin - the grandson of the legendary patriot General Benton K. Partin - will join us to talk about the amazing life of one of America’s greatest heroes & what General Partin would say about today’s volatile times!
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