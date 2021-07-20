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This Quantum Life #97 - Spiritual Seeing
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10 views • July 20, 2021
There is an unfoldment happening where everything we perceive can be attributed to divine intent where all things are perfect in their way, and all of our choices only lead to greater love and joy.
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