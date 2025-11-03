BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Attempt by UAFs to hold back the advance of Russian troops using mass drone deployment
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1331 followers
1
81 views • 20 hours ago

Attempt by the Ukrainian Armed Forces to hold back the advance of Russian troops using mass drone deployment

The UAV operators of the Sever-V Brigade staged a real hunt for these drones. 

Adding: 

Russian Ministry of Defense: 

In response to terrorist attacks by Ukraine on civilian targets on Russian territory last night, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation delivered a group strike with high-precision long-range weapons based on land and air platforms, including hypersonic aeroballistic "Kinzhal" missiles, as well as strike unmanned aerial vehicles on military-industrial enterprises, gas and energy complex facilities of Ukraine that supported their operation, military airfield infrastructure, and also the repair base for weapons and military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The strike objectives have been achieved, all designated targets have been hit.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
