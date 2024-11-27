BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Donald Trump CANNOT SAVE America
End the global reset
166 views • 5 months ago

I won't be doing it in this video but Donald Trump cannot save America because the Bible is flat out saying things are going to be destroyed piece by piece item by item. Only one of the two can be true. Either Donald Trump can save us or the destruction coming up on America the Babylon is going to happen as shown in the Bible.

You can email me for questions or comments at [email protected]

Is my strong recommendation or intensive study to go to Larry McGuire's warning website at larrygmeguiar2.com

ussolardestructionharbingereclipse april eight
