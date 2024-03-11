BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
This Saint News 11/3/2024
DFlirt
DFlirt
26 followers
0
25 views • 6 months ago

Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see. Peace and good fortune to you all!


We got whistleblowers this week starting with one from FEMA. She'll explain to you why nothing is getting done. They've known Hunter's laptop was real the whole time. FBI whistleblowers will expose the two-tiered justice system. The next pandemic and its vax are already locked and loaded, ready to be unleashed. Election shenanigans dominate the headlines this week, they're making steaks from your poop in the Top Stories, and as usual fam, we'll end up with the fun stuff.


FEMA Whistleblower Goes Public

https://x.com/JamesOKeefeIII/status/1852079116364742758


Bill Ackman: On Trump's side, we have Elon Musk, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Tulsi Gabbard, and Vivek Ramaswamy.

https://x.com/KanekoaTheGreat/status/1851442566337871889


JD Vance is in hot water for comments

https://x.com/itslinklauren/status/1852125479593218173


Listen to Trans People - MaryCate Delvey

https://x.com/marycatedelvey/status/1851664346545340631


When a Harris voter says Trump is guilty of assault... watch what happens - Warren Smith

https://x.com/WTSmith17/status/1851691248555524144


6 Deep self-care thoughts - Mindful Maven

https://x.com/mindfulmaven_/status/1847318136640446552


An H5N1 2024 pandemic is already "locked and loaded"

https://x.com/AbsoluteWithE/status/1849955450202063021


The former CEO of Abercrombie and Fitch, Mike Jeffries was just indicted on sex trafficking charges.

https://x.com/Maveapproach/status/1848851963288686763


And just like that, DonaldTrump has everybody talking about #PuertoRico

https://x.com/tarik_khribech/status/1851081516303990824



Keywords
trumpcomedyalex joneselectionrussiavaccineisraelpalestinemusicwarconspiracybidenkamalavoteukraineharris
