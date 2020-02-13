It Only Looks Like the End | Feb. 13 | Nine's Word Pleiadian Message

Weekly message from the League of Light for February 13, 2020Summary: It seems like the end of the world is finally coming to pass. As you sense the dark figure announcing its demise moving across the light of projected reality, will you choose to sleep through it? Will you rather succumb to the inevitability of change? To do so is not to opt out, but to recalibrate to life’s modulated stream of energy. Feel it rise through you and take expression. What you’re witnessing bids you to swim in the lush glow of your own metamorphosis.Twice a week, the Pleiadians of the League of Light share a message of insight, illustrated with archetypal images from the decks of Maryann's tarot deck, with a rich weekly contemplation from the pages of the book "Opalescence". The messages are equally meaningful, full of depth and wisdom, on their own. Tune in on Thursdays for a new transmission, and Mondays for an update, for keeping on the path.Visit Nine's Path for much, much more from the Pleiadians of the League of Light. There's always something new to explore, new experiences to give yourself on Nine's PathWeekly contemplations are taken from the book "Opalescence: The Pleiadian Renegade Guide to Divinity". Get your copy, and expand into the full force of Pleiadian philosophy, spiritual insight, wisdom and wit. It's an experience that can change your life by changing how you see reality.Become a patron at ko-fi.com. Thanks! 💖