BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

It Only Looks Like the End | Feb. 13 | Nine's Word Pleiadian Message
Nine's Path
Nine's Path
5 followers
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
38 views • February 13, 2020
Weekly message from the League of Light for February 13, 2020

Summary: It seems like the end of the world is finally coming to pass. As you sense the dark figure announcing its demise moving across the light of projected reality, will you choose to sleep through it? Will you rather succumb to the inevitability of change? To do so is not to opt out, but to recalibrate to life’s modulated stream of energy. Feel it rise through you and take expression. What you’re witnessing bids you to swim in the lush glow of your own metamorphosis.

Twice a week, the Pleiadians of the League of Light share a message of insight, illustrated with archetypal images from the decks of Maryann's tarot deck, with a rich weekly contemplation from the pages of the book "Opalescence". The messages are equally meaningful, full of depth and wisdom, on their own. Tune in on Thursdays for a new transmission, and Mondays for an update, for keeping on the path.
https://pleiadiantarot.com

Visit Nine's Path for much, much more from the Pleiadians of the League of Light. There's always something new to explore, new experiences to give yourself on Nine's Path
https://ninespath.com

Weekly contemplations are taken from the book "Opalescence: The Pleiadian Renegade Guide to Divinity". Get your copy, and expand into the full force of Pleiadian philosophy, spiritual insight, wisdom and wit. It's an experience that can change your life by changing how you see reality.
https://ninespath.com/books

Become a patron at ko-fi.com. Thanks! 💖
https://ko-fi.com/divine9
Keywords
channelingspiritualityextraterrestrialdivinitypleiadiannines pathweekly guidance
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Voting Machine Glitch Disrupts New York&#8217;s 17th Congressional District Race

Voting Machine Glitch Disrupts New York’s 17th Congressional District Race

Douglas Harrington
Age Gates for AI: New York AI Law Requires Age Checks for All Chatbot Users

Age Gates for AI: New York AI Law Requires Age Checks for All Chatbot Users

Douglas Harrington
U.S. Strikes Iran&#8217;s Qeshm Island as Tehran Rejects Ceasefire Proposal and Demands Strait of Hormuz Concessions

U.S. Strikes Iran’s Qeshm Island as Tehran Rejects Ceasefire Proposal and Demands Strait of Hormuz Concessions

Garrison Vance
U.S., South Korea and Japan Reaffirm Commitment to North Korea&#8217;s Complete Denuclearization

U.S., South Korea and Japan Reaffirm Commitment to North Korea’s Complete Denuclearization

Edison Reed
Review Finds Cancer Patients Report Discrimination in Family, Work, Insurance, Health Care

Review Finds Cancer Patients Report Discrimination in Family, Work, Insurance, Health Care

Chase Codewell
Canadian Labour Congress Workers Will Not Handle Military Cargo for Israel

Canadian Labour Congress Workers Will Not Handle Military Cargo for Israel

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy