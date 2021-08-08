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Mobo Gao talks about his latest book, "Gao Village Revisited". With full written transcript. China Rising Radio Sinoland 210808
China Rising Radio Sinoland
China Rising Radio Sinoland
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39 views • August 08, 2021
Attention: the recording is poor. A written transcript is available in the article link below.

RIGHT HERE, IT TAKES JUST A SECOND...

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Thank you, Jeff

Source article with all the images and hyperlinks,
https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2021/08/08/mobo-gao-talks-about-his-latest-book-gao-village-revisited-audiovisual-interview-and-full-written-transcript-china-rising-radio-sinoland-210808/
Keywords
cultural revolutiongreat leap forwardchinaxi jinpingmaodeng xiaoping
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