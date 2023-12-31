Malachi Yarden: My testimony how I was saved

Faced with a horrific life & death situation as a teenager, I
surrendered my life to Messiah. He saved me for such a time as this,
to bring the good news, His calendar He created & died on.
The Qodesh Calendar, a KJV discovery 2012
Moses calendar Messiah died on found
concealed in the book of Acts: An uncomfortable truth
30 Evidences & Facts: https://drive.proton.me/urls/44PTFPV27R#ydBD7EG0Si5P
The Calendar https://drive.proton.me/urls/FJZ3MHKNA4#dhZOxs6bGNf3
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.