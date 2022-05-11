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Ukrainian Soldiers CAPTURED a Russian Sniper
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141 views • May 11, 2022
Lena News.
According to breaking news, the Ukrainian army captured a Russian sniper.
We are here with the last minute developments of the Russia-Ukraine war; The attack, which started with the order of Russian President Vladimir Putin 74 days ago, continues without slowing down. Since the beginning of the attack, many military personnel of both countries have lost their lives. Since the beginning of the attacks, many soldiers have been taken prisoner in both countries.
In the past days, Ukrainian and Russian officials agreed and exchanged swaps. As a result of the exchange, some of the captives were liberated. According to a breaking news today, the Ukrainian army captured a Russian sniper.
Allegedly, two Russian soldiers were identified in the Nikolaev region. Detecting that they were both snipers, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized one of them. At that time, the other Russian soldier surrendered to save his life. Ukrainian soldiers captured the surrendered Russian soldier. Officials of the Russian army did not make a statement on this issue.
Contact: [email protected]
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8yuSh0FQXaY
According to breaking news, the Ukrainian army captured a Russian sniper.
We are here with the last minute developments of the Russia-Ukraine war; The attack, which started with the order of Russian President Vladimir Putin 74 days ago, continues without slowing down. Since the beginning of the attack, many military personnel of both countries have lost their lives. Since the beginning of the attacks, many soldiers have been taken prisoner in both countries.
In the past days, Ukrainian and Russian officials agreed and exchanged swaps. As a result of the exchange, some of the captives were liberated. According to a breaking news today, the Ukrainian army captured a Russian sniper.
Allegedly, two Russian soldiers were identified in the Nikolaev region. Detecting that they were both snipers, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized one of them. At that time, the other Russian soldier surrendered to save his life. Ukrainian soldiers captured the surrendered Russian soldier. Officials of the Russian army did not make a statement on this issue.
Contact: [email protected]
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8yuSh0FQXaY
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