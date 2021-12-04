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Covid, Governments are terrified and hide the truth about adverse reactions and deaths.
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180 views • December 04, 2021
Covid, Governments are terrified and hide the truth about adverse reactions and deaths.
https://rumble.com/vq86bh-covid-governments-are-terrified-and-hide-the-truth-about-adverse-reactions-.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=4
ALSO PLEASE SHARE THIS LINK:-
Dr Vernon Coleman, The Jabbing Program Has To Stop, Who Is In Charge For UK Vaccine Safety At MHRA
https://rumble.com/vq0p8t-dr-vernon-coleman-the-jabbing-program-has-to-stop-who-is-in-charge-for-uk-v.html
https://rumble.com/vq5jhu-the-covid-truth.-governments-are-terrified-.html
Now as many 1000’s show their anger and distrust our Politicians are enforcing more and more restrictions on the public. The bomb is about to go off!!
Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights (Article 1).
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken!
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg/videos
mRNA, Jabs In Perpetuity, WAKE UP
https://rumble.com/vq86bh-covid-governments-are-terrified-and-hide-the-truth-about-adverse-reactions-.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=4
ALSO PLEASE SHARE THIS LINK:-
Dr Vernon Coleman, The Jabbing Program Has To Stop, Who Is In Charge For UK Vaccine Safety At MHRA
https://rumble.com/vq0p8t-dr-vernon-coleman-the-jabbing-program-has-to-stop-who-is-in-charge-for-uk-v.html
https://rumble.com/vq5jhu-the-covid-truth.-governments-are-terrified-.html
Now as many 1000’s show their anger and distrust our Politicians are enforcing more and more restrictions on the public. The bomb is about to go off!!
Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights (Article 1).
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken!
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg/videos
mRNA, Jabs In Perpetuity, WAKE UP
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