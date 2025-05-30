BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

CI 25-1: They Replaced "Jacob" with a multi-racial "Church" // 30 min mark
Truth that Matters
Truth that Matters
809 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
30 views • 17 hours ago

CI-25-1: Back to Bible Basics - NEVER TAUGHT! ...  Christian Israel (Not Jews) starts at 30 min mark.  THEY replaced the pure White Race of Jacob with a multi-racial Church (Gentiles), and replaced White Race Judah with "Jews"... This is Counterfeit Christianity that leads 99% of ALL "Believers" to HELL!


This is a NEW CI Teaching Series for those who want to escape Hell by 1. Obedience (10 commandments) and 2. Loving the TRUTH NOT the Church (which is all Lies)...

Keywords
jesus christaliensplanet xtime travelspiritual warfaremark of the beastend timesufossecret space programfallen angelschristian identityhybridsreptiliansluciferclonesalien abductionlooking glasscovidserpent seedangel warstriple helixprofessor truthtruthwchristtruth that mattersseed of cain
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy