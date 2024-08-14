Bible Conference #8;

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WE MUST OBEY GOD RATHER THAN MEN: Daniel and his friends, as seen in the historic account of Babylonian captivity, shows us an example of young, Christian men standing firm against tyranny. Standing strong within evil circumstances and against corrupt leadership, takes spiritual discernment. The right thing done in the right way!