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We definitely would not recommend you getting anymore shots after listening to this....not that we even recommended one!! GB NEWS truthing with official government statistics..💉💉
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4120 views • April 24, 2022
We definitely would not recommend you getting anymore shots after listening to this....not that we even recommended one!!
GB NEWS truthing with official government statistics.....
please share with family and friends to attempt to prevent them from getting a fourth!!
GB NEWS truthing with official government statistics.....
please share with family and friends to attempt to prevent them from getting a fourth!!
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