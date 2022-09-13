Azerbaijani Armed Forces Have Launched Missile Attacks on Armenian Military Facilities. - 091222

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces are currently launching missile attacks on Armenian military facilities.A sharp and severe aggravation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

Explosions are heard near the city of Goris, according to local residents, there is a shootout with the use of heavy weapons as well

Azerbaijan used strike UAVs in the Goris region, trying to attack the Armenian military units, local residents report.

Sounds of explosions are heard near the village of Tekh, Gori region, the village is under intense shelling

Villages of Vardenis region are shelled from heavy machine guns, local residents report

The Azerbaijani authorities claim that Armenia has launched large-scale provocations against the armed forces of Azerbaijan, therefore, Azerbaijani military personnel are conducting intense fire on Armenian positions

Azerbaijani Armed Forces attacked the military unit in Areni and the medical unit in Jermuk, a strike was also recorded on the city

Armenian Defense Ministry: "On the night of September 13, units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened intense fire from artillery and large-caliber firearms at Armenian positions in the direction of the settlements of Goris, Sotk and Jermuk. The enemy also uses UAVs."With the mediation of the Russian side, a preliminary agreement was reached on a ceasefire at 02:30

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Pashinyan had informed Putin about the situation with Azerbaijan and called for a "response from the international community"

Pashinyan and Putin agreed to stay in contact.

Intense clashes reported yet again along Armenia Azerbaijan border.

Footage has emerged of an Armenian ammunition warehouse burning near Jermuk after Azerbaijan did a strike on the position.

It is reported that Pashinyan made a call with Macron to discuss the current aggressive action taken by Azerbaijan.

Armenian Defense Ministry has stated there are dead and wounded in the ranks of the Armenian Armed forces due to the ongoing hostilities.





The Armenian Defense Ministry also stated that Azerbaijan Military is striking civilian infrastructure along the border regions.



