Now have 12v lighting hardwired at home and 12v electric blind, shop bought.

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After years of demolishing and rebuilding internal walls, packed with at times 9" of insulation; I finally get on to some of the nice things like wall lights and blinds. Even better is the fact that all of these work from 12v systems. I also show simple alternative 12v lighting that needs no wiring. The point is find ways to stop paying big brother corporates money.