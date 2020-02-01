'Deal Of The Century' For Israel/Palestine...Or Dud Of The Century?

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President Trump rolled out his "deal of the century" for Israel/Palestine peace and as could be predicted it was dead on arrival as far as the Palestinian side was concerned. Was it designed to fail? Was it designed to boost Bibi? Is endless involvement in Israel/Palestine issues really in the US interest?