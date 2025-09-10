BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 403 - The Dark City
Darkness Is Falling
Darkness Is Falling
53 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
30 views • 1 day ago

In this video I’m going to look at a movie titled, “Dark City” which was released in 1998, almost 30 years ago. It’s been a while since I analyzed a Hollywood film in order to expose the real meaning behind the story. It’s important to do this because people generally don’t understand how dangerous movies are with the “subliminal” messages planted in them. Many are HEARD but not seen. The brain registers the messages even if they are not SEEN and understood consciously when viewed.

In summary the movie is about a man named John Murdoch who wakes up in a strange hotel room in a strange city. He doesn’t know WHO he is or what he is doing there. The city is ruled and controlled by alien beings called The Strangers who busily TRANSFORM it and its citizens regularly. There is no Sun and the people do not notice that it is perpetually night time. We aren’t told where the city is or where the people in the city come from. The Strangers are a dying species experimenting on humans in the hope of discovering the secret of what makes them human so they can become like them. John discovers that he has mind powers and in the end defeats The Strangers and TRANSFORMS the city bringing the Sun back. In the end The Strangers are replaced by John who becomes God in this once Dark City reality that has now become a city of Light! The movie is a Gnostic allegory hiding occult principles in “plain sight.”


Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com


How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html


Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html


The Holy Spirit

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html


The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast”

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html


The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html


The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Fourteen Pages - 415 Videos

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/dif-jesuit-vatican-shadow-empire-video-series-225455.html


Face Book - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://www.facebook.com/william.boot.7


Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://rumble.com/c/c-360625?page=5


Rumble 2 - Backup Channel - Darkness Is Falling


BitChute - Darkness Is Falling


Instagram - darknessisfalling.truth


You Tube - Darkness Is Falling Channel


pilled.net - Darkness Is Falling


Brighteon - Darkness Is Falling

Keywords
sciencedeceptionromanjesus christeducationhistoryjesuitvaticanpopesecret societieshumanismroman catholicismbible truthastro-theologyreligion and spiritualityfalse cults
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy