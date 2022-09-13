America Lost & [Bidan] Took A Victory Lap

Job Well Done!

* Market crashes while Joe talks economy.

* Even CNN admits these numbers are troubling.

* Good luck affording groceries.

* You can’t spend your way out of inflation.

* Everyone saw this coming except him.

* White House has no idea what’s going on; didn’t let it stop them from partying.

* Joe is celebrating his failures — or his [malevolent] successes?

* Is this just poor planning — or is this all going according to plan?

* He drains our Strategic Petroleum Reserves.

* When things get tough, he runs to Delaware.

The full version of this segment is linked below.





Jesse Watters Primetime | 13 September 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6312278397112

