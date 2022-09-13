Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
America Lost & [Bidan] Took A Victory Lap
33 views
channel image
Son of the Republic
Published 2 months ago |

Job Well Done!

* Market crashes while Joe talks economy.

* Even CNN admits these numbers are troubling.

* Good luck affording groceries.

* You can’t spend your way out of inflation.

* Everyone saw this coming except him.

* White House has no idea what’s going on; didn’t let it stop them from partying.

* Joe is celebrating his failures — or his [malevolent] successes?

* Is this just poor planning — or is this all going according to plan?

* He drains our Strategic Petroleum Reserves.

* When things get tough, he runs to Delaware.

The full version of this segment is linked below.


Jesse Watters Primetime | 13 September 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6312278397112

Keywords
nancy pelosijesse wattersjoe bidencost of livingidiocracychuck schumercover upkamala harrisideologyprice inflationfood pricebidenflationbidenomicsconsumer pricesgas pricemalevolencestrategic petroleum reservejames taylor

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket