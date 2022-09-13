America Lost & [Bidan] Took A Victory Lap

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Job Well Done!
* Market crashes while Joe talks economy.
* Even CNN admits these numbers are troubling.
* Good luck affording groceries.
* You can’t spend your way out of inflation.
* Everyone saw this coming except him.
* White House has no idea what’s going on; didn’t let it stop them from partying.
* Joe is celebrating his failures — or his [malevolent] successes?
* Is this just poor planning — or is this all going according to plan?
* He drains our Strategic Petroleum Reserves.
* When things get tough, he runs to Delaware.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 13 September 2022