sunny Fishing at Lake Wallenpaupack Fishing lake info

(DISCLAIMER: Talk to your CPA) Protect your money with Silver or gold:(Silver) https://ebay.us/KQkbuy ,(gold) https://ebay.us/AYmalP Ebay links is my Ebay Affiliate links (I get 1-4% on sales) camera used: https://ebay.us/VZ9oYv Ebay Seller: https://ebay.us/4xDm2Z Campark 4K 60fps WIFI 20MP Sport Action Camera Touch Screen Waterproof Camcorder Other way's to Support/Donate: https://www.paypal.me/bluegill2009



Cash App: $Jstoreoutlet

Revolut Tag: @jstore Stripe: https://buy.stripe.com/3cs14feww1yP8Cs7st

https://Cash.app/$Jstoreoutlet revolut.me/jstore



https://www.facebook.com/joe.donato.3701

bait used: earthworms and Red mealworms (Sold at Jstore) line test lbs: 4 lake info Source: https://www.poconomountains.com/plan-your-vacation/explore-our-area/lake-wallenpaupack/ One of Pennsylvania's largest reservoirs, stunning Lake Wallenpaupack is 13 miles long with 52 miles of uninterrupted shoreline. Lake Wallenpaupack activities are as far-reaching as its sprawling 5,700 acres and sure to please the whole family. The lake is bordered by the charming small town of Hawley to the north and many more local hubs like Tafton, Paupack, Greentown and Lakeville, all harboring great attractions, restaurants and shops.

