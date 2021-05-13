Dr. Fauci Denies Sponsorship of His & NIH With Gain-of-Function Research in WIV

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5/11/2021 Senator Rand Paul: Dr. Fauci denies that he and the NIH had never and do not fund gain-of-function research in the Wuhan Institute of Virology on national TV regardless of the fact he and the NIH were listed as sponsors in the byline of a paper regarding gain-of-function research conducted by the batwoman, Dr. Zhengli Shi a couple of years ago.