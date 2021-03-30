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Newsmax reporters make shocking discovery at US-Mexico border | LIVE REPORT
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290 views • March 30, 2021
BORDER CRISIS: Newsmax TV National Correspondent Logan Ratick and contributor James Klug report from the US-Mexico border, with shocking and glaring images of both literal and figurative 'holes' which are contributing to the record-breaking statistics seen under the first few months of the Biden administration. - via American Agenda, weekdays at 2PM ET on Newsmax TV
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