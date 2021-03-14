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This dream was about Russia attacking the USA airports using Russian electromagnetic weapon..
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41 views • March 14, 2021
This dream happened on July 30th 2017.
This is what I seen is Russia attacking America using this electromagnetic weapon that disables everything electronic.
This weapon listed in the article. Follow the link and let me know what you think. May God bless you and your family.
https://defensesystems.com/articles/2016/02/12/russia-ew-capabilities-widening.aspx?m=1
This is what I seen is Russia attacking America using this electromagnetic weapon that disables everything electronic.
This weapon listed in the article. Follow the link and let me know what you think. May God bless you and your family.
https://defensesystems.com/articles/2016/02/12/russia-ew-capabilities-widening.aspx?m=1
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