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Servants of Christ
Nov 14, 2022
Messages given by Our Lord Jesus Christ to Marie-Julie Jahenny
Prayer requests
We will offer your prayer intentions in our daily community prayer session.
Kindly use this link to submit your prayer intentions 🙏🏻
https://dailyprayerrequests.wixsite.com/website
Jesus, I trust in You !
Prayer sessions
To join our prayer sessions and prayer community, click this link to join our Telegram group👇🏻
https://t.me/joinchat/_0SSh1Xp3pVhZGFl
Sources
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1U_-KqvL7znHocsqoYVSS8N-kkh9ik71QNCHFCa1G4_Y/edit
#JesusChrist #MarieJulieJahenny #Prophecy #Humanity #Earth #Punishments
Jesus Christ: The Punishments will be Shared by All, the Earth will Become a Vast Cemetery!
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MwzZgXAvqHg