Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Jesus Christ: The Punishments will be Shared by All, the Earth will Become a Vast Cemetery!
104 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 13 days ago |
Donate

Servants of Christ


Nov 14, 2022

Messages given by Our Lord Jesus Christ to Marie-Julie Jahenny


Prayer requests

We will offer your prayer intentions in our daily community prayer session.

Kindly use this link to submit your prayer intentions 🙏🏻

https://dailyprayerrequests.wixsite.com/website


Jesus, I trust in You !


Prayer sessions

To join our prayer sessions and prayer community, click this link to join our Telegram group👇🏻

https://t.me/joinchat/_0SSh1Xp3pVhZGFl


Sources

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1U_-KqvL7znHocsqoYVSS8N-kkh9ik71QNCHFCa1G4_Y/edit


#JesusChrist #MarieJulieJahenny #Prophecy #Humanity #Earth #Punishments


Jesus Christ: The Punishments will be Shared by All, the Earth will Become a Vast Cemetery!


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MwzZgXAvqHg

Keywords
christjesushumanitychristianprophecyearthreligioncatholicpunishmentsmarie-julie jahennyshared by allvast cemetery

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket